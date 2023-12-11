Bangor Police Department launches new application

Bangor Police Department launches new app
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says that’s why they’ve officially launched a new app.

The app is designed for the public to engage in important information.

Whether you have a tip and want to remain anonymous, or if you’re looking to see what’s going on in the region, you can access it all.

The department’s public information officer says this is a trend all over the country, and they’re happy to bring this feature to Bangor.

“We can get information from the public and we can give information to the public,” said Jason McAmbley, public information officer for the Bangor Police department.

“They can send us videos; they can send us photographs instantaneously. Information passing, that’s the biggest thing. We need more information, we want to get information out to the public, and this thing is really going to help us do that.”

The app is available on both Apple and Android phones.

You just need to go to the App Store or Google Store to download the app, set up an account, and users can customize their own alerts.

