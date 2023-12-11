Area food banks receive checks at Bucksport Luncheon

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Credit Union League has been campaigning for ending hunger since 1990.

This year more funds were raised for the cause than ever before.

“It’s been a record setting year across all main credit unions, we did raise over a million dollars for ending hunger, so that was our highest yet. We are able to distribute over $17,000 to local pantries that are here today, so that is a record for us.” said Kylie Kennedy, Marketing Coordinator at Seaboard Federal Credit Union.

On Monday, Seaboard Credit Union in Bucksport invited local food banks to receive checks just under $3,000.

“So, our ending hunger campaign, we raise funds for that every year, and then those go towards the local area food pantries. They come here and celebrate with us and have a luncheon and then those funds are then distributed to them via check today.” continued Kennedy.

“It’s huge for us and we are so delighted for their year-round support, but in particular this time of year.” added Tracy Shaffer, Co-Board President at Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth.

Seeing food banks grow can be bittersweet, but those volunteering and working at them make it their mission keep up with an increased need, especially in December.

“It is unfortunate this need exists, and it exists so greatly in Maine. All of our local food pantries are seeing increases in need and while we want to be there to help, and we are it’s it is sad as well.” said Shaffer.

“It’s deeply touching there’s so many people who need help right now and to know that our neighbors are there helping us how helping our neighbors get the food that they need. We’re really deeply moved by it.” stated Sarah Cole with GBAM Food Cupboard in Belfast.

“We’re going to purchase products with it. Anything from baking supplies to Staples, to holiday hams. All of that money will be used in the next few weeks to help people get over the holidays in a great and in a helpful way.” concluded Shaffer.

