Toys for Tots fills vans with donations at Lincoln Walmart

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Toys for Tots was at the Lincoln Walmart on Saturday.

Shoppers made it out to purchase toys as volunteers and first responders were filling vans and ambulances with those toys outside.

As they received plenty of cash donations, they went in to shop for toys themselves too.

Stocking stuffers like bouncy balls and larger items like bicycles were among just some of the gifts being collected.

“I appreciate all the townspeople that have come out and helped us, Lincoln Walmart, the management, and all the crew. They ask me every day, ‘When is Toys for Tots?’, ‘When can we start collecting toys?’, ‘What’s going on?’, and they’ve been a big support, and we really appreciate all of them and thank them for all they did do for us.” said Libby Morrill, a Coordinator with Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is a program through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and has been collecting toys for children in need since 1991.

Monetary donations to the program are accepted year-round on their website at www.toysfortots.org.

