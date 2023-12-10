Subject barricaded with firearm in Old Town

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Police are responding to an active situation in Old Town at Regency Trailer Park where there is a subject barricaded with a firearm.

The property borders the University of Maine Orono campus.

According to an alert from the University of Maine, the situation is contained and there is no threat expected to the public, but they advise the public to avoid the area until further notice.

We will update when further information is available.

