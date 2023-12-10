Update: Situation resolved after subject barricaded themself with firearm in Old Town

FILE: Police lights
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Police responded to an active situation in Old Town at Regency Trailer Park on Sunday where there was a subject barricaded with a firearm.

The property borders the University of Maine Orono campus.

According to an alert from the University of Maine, the situation was contained and there was no threat expected to the public, but they had advised the public to avoid the area.

As of 6 pm EST, the situation was resolved.

