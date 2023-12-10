Roads re-opened following approximately 20 crashes on I-95

Vehicles off-road on I-95
Vehicles off-road on I-95(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Roads are reopened after Maine State Troopers responded to multiple accidents in two separate areas of I-95 Southbound.

Eight crashes led to the interstate being closed between mile markers 174 and 159.

Cars were diverted into Carmel at mile marker 174.

Traffic was temporarily at a standstill at mile marker 158 southbound but it has since been re-opened.

Maine State Troopers also responded to approximately 12 crashes and slide offs at mile 188 southbound in Bangor.

State Police say that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The speed limit was reduced to 45 MPH in the area due to the black ice.

The crashes were cleared hours later and the roads have opened back up.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots fills vans with donations at Lincoln Walmart
Scene on Route 6
One dead following crash in Lincoln
First Alert Monday
A complex storm system will begin to impact the region starting Sunday afternoon through Monday
A complex storm system will begin to impact the region starting late Sunday afternoon through...
A complex storm system will begin to impact the region starting Sunday afternoon through Monday