Roads re-opened following approximately 20 crashes on I-95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Roads are reopened after Maine State Troopers responded to multiple accidents in two separate areas of I-95 Southbound.

Eight crashes led to the interstate being closed between mile markers 174 and 159.

Cars were diverted into Carmel at mile marker 174.

Traffic was temporarily at a standstill at mile marker 158 southbound but it has since been re-opened.

Maine State Troopers also responded to approximately 12 crashes and slide offs at mile 188 southbound in Bangor.

State Police say that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The speed limit was reduced to 45 MPH in the area due to the black ice.

The crashes were cleared hours later and the roads have opened back up.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.