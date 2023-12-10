Potent storm system will begin to impact the region this evening and last through Monday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Southerly winds will funnel warm and moist air into the region today a head of a powerful storm system moving in for tonight into Monday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for MONDAY for INLAND & COASTAL communities for the threat of STRONG WINDS and FLOODING RAIN for the majority of the state. Accumulating SNOW is likely for far northwestern Maine.

A First Alert will be in effect for Monday for inland and coastal communities. (wabi)

We’ll start off on the calmer side this morning and the first part of the afternoon. Expect widespread fog and overcast skies. Highs will be mild, warming up into the lower 40′s north to upper 40′s Downeast by tonight. Fog will slowly lift into a low cloud deck by the afternoon. Winds will begin increasing out of the south as a complex storm system moves in from the west. During the day, winds will be out of the south/southeast at around 5-15 mph. By tonight winds could be gusting between 25-30 mph for the first half of evening then increase to gusts as high 65+ mph overnight into Monday morning. Highest winds will be along the coast. However, with the frontal boundary draped from southwest to northeast along I95, winds will be lighter for areas north and west of the interstate and strongest south and east. Then the front will swing through to eastern areas and clear out of the state by Monday afternoon. This will change the wind to blow out of the west/northwest with gusts up to 35 mph for the entire state by Monday afternoon. Widespread strong winds will lead to tree damage and scattered to widespread power outages.

Strong and damaging southerly winds likely southeast of the interstate, light but very gusty winds expected northwest of the interstate. Scattered to widespread power outages possible. (wabi)

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Mid-Coast and inland locations for Monday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Downeast coastline for Monday.

A High wind Warning has been issued for all of Washington and Hancock counties as well as coastal Waldo and Knox county. for the potential of gusts up to 70 MPH. (wabi)

Strong wind gusts will also generate some rough and dangerous seas. Minor Coastal flooding and erosion will also be possible due to significant wave heights and strong southerly winds. Seas on Monday could reach up to 20 ft. The greatest potential of coastal flooding will be Monday morning during the high tide which is around 9 AM.

Rain will be another impactful factor in this complex system. Showers will begin to push into the region by late Sunday afternoon increasing in coverage and intensity through Sunday evening, overnight, and into Monday morning. The heaviest rain will be pushing in through the overnight into Monday morning. The rain will begin to taper off from southwest to northeast Monday afternoon as the cold front swings through. Behind all of this heavy rainfall will be colder air with the wind direction switching from south/southeasterly to northwesterly. Rainfall totals will range from 1-3″. Highest rain accumulation look to align right along the inter state where 2-4″ will be possible. Heavy rainfall combined with melting snow pack and snow clogged drains could lead to some localized flash flooding.

A wide spread 2-4" is likely with around 1-2" for far northwestern communities and southeastern communities. (wabi)

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of the state for threat of flooding.

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued FOR ALL except northern Somerset and northwestern Aroostook counties. (wabi)

As colder air gets pulled in on the back side of this system, rain will likely changeover to snow for far northwestern communities. Snow accumulations have trended higher with 6-10″ possible right along the Maine/Quebec border dropping off pretty quickly as you head further east. There will be tight gradient between a lot of snow and almost nothing. With exact track of the low still uncertain, these totals may increase or decrease. If it tracks slightly more west then we can expect less snow if it tracks further east than we may have to increase the totals and spread them farther east. Overall, accumulating snow looks to stay confined to far northwestern Maine.

6-10" possible along the border of Maine/Quebec, amounts quickly drop off as you go east. (wabi)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Northwestern Aroostook County and Northern Somerset County.

Winter Storm Watch for Northwestern Aroostook County and Northern Somerset County (wabi)

TODAY: Overcast with areas of dense fog this morning. Highs reach the lower 40′s north to upper 40′s to around 50 Downeast. Rain showers will fill in from the west through the afternoon increasing in intensity and coverage through the evening. SSE winds between 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. Wind will gust up to 35 mph out of the SSE by early Sunday evening. Gusts increase up to 65+ mph overnight with the strongest winds along the coast.

MONDAY: Heavy rain and strong winds gusting between 30-65+ mph during the morning will taper off into the evening. Rain changes to snow for far northwestern communities. Highs reach the 40′s and low 50′s. Flash freeze possible Monday night.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Some snow showers are possible in the north.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

