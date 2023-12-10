Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - New England’s victory over the Steelers on Thursday night only delayed their elimination from the playoffs.

The Patriots, who sit at a 3-10 record needed a miracle to be able to sneak into the postseason.

Following the Bengals defeating the Colts on Sunday, that miracle would not come to fruition.

This marks the second consecutive season that the Patriots have missed the playoffs.

It is also the the sixth time that the Patriots have failed to make the postseason under Bill Belichick.

This is the earliest that the Patriots have been eliminated since 2000.

