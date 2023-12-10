Fields Pond Audubon Center hosts Holiday Bazaar, open through winter

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - People flocked to the Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden as they hosted a holiday Bazaar highlighting local artisans and their work.

“We’re excited to have this community event where we are sponsoring local artists to be part of our Holiday Bazaar this year. It’s a way to have people and the community come together and find all kinds of gifts for their nature lover in their lives.” said Melissa Gallagher, Community Outreach Coordinator, Fields Pond Audubon Center.

Six Maine artisans were invited to the nature center, and much of the art and items they had for sale, was of course, bird related.

“Scrappy birds, I think is one of the stained-glass items in there also along with other birds that are a little bit more true to the illustrated versions of them.” continued Gallagher.

“I put a lot of my sets on driftwood I foraged myself and attach it so it’s a different way of hanging stained glass which a lot of people love to hang it from windows, but some people don’t have the window space or the hanging space, so this makes it accessible for a lot of people. And another little thing that’s super popular, little scrappy birds they have their own little personality. I pick them out of my scrap glass, so I don’t like to waste too much.” said Heather Burgess, Owner and Artisan, The Glass Feather.

Many birds, and people for that matter, fly south for the winter.

For those willing to brave the cold, Fields Pond has events for the Winter months including guided ecology hikes, a watercolor workshop, an upcoming WinterFest in February, and more.

I’d really like to encourage people to come out this winter and take some photos and enter into our photo contest that’s happening. It started on December 4th and it goes to January 27th.” stated Gallagher.

The trails around their 229-acre sanctuary are also open to birdwatching, or just walking, year-round.

“One of the wonderful things about the Wintertime, is that it’s a great time to see some of those birds at the feeders that you may not get the chance to just see isolated like that during the rest of the year and one of the other wonderful things is that we have this pristine area where it’s just crisp clean snow and you can do some snowshoe hiking or cross-country-skiing.” concluded Gallagher.

