Warmer weekend! Heavy rain, strong winds and some snow to start the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly slip off to our east today, providing southerly winds. Southerly winds will help usher in a warmer air mass through the weekend ahead of a complex storm system moving in late Sunday afternoon into Monday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday for inland and coastal communities. Today will be on the calmer side. A warm front will approach the region today increasing our cloud cover and even bring the chance for some mist and drizzle as moisture gets funneled in from the south. Any drizzle will likely fall in the central highlands, but with below freezing ground and surface temperatures, some of the drizzle may freeze on contact making travel a bit slick in these areas. Temperatures today will warm up into the upper 20′s to lower 30′s north and upper 30′s to around 40 Downeast. Winds will be out of the south/southeast at around 5 mph. Tonight, expect weather to stay on the quiet side. With warm and moist air flowing over our cold snowpack widespread fog will likely develop across the state tonight into Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20′s north and mid 30′s to around 40 through the Bangor region and Downeast.

What to expect Sunday night through Monday. (wabi)

We’ll start off on the calmer side for Sunday morning and the first part of the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs sky rocketing into the low to mid 40′s north to the lower 50′s Downeast. Winds will begin increasing out of the south as a complex storm system moves in from the west. During the day, winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph. By Sunday night winds could be gusting between 25-30 mph for the first half of evening then increase to gusts as high 65 mph overnight into Monday morning. Highest winds will be along the coast. However, with the frontal boundary draped from southwest to northeast, through the middle of the state, winds will be lighter for areas north and west of the western Maine mountains and central highlands. Then as the front swings through to eastern areas and clears out of the state, winds will change from direction for the entire state with gusts up to 35 mph from the northwest for the rest of the day Monday. With widespread strong winds, scattered to widespread power outages will be possible.

Damaging winds likely along the coast with widespread power outages possible. (wabi)

Strong wind gusts will also generate some rough and dangerous seas. Coastal flooding and erosion will also be possible due to significant wave heights and the strong southerly winds. Seas on Monday could reach up to 20 ft. The greatest potential of coastal flooding will be Monday morning during the high tide which is around 9 AM.

Rain will be another impactful factor in this complex system. Showers will begin to push into the region by Sunday afternoon increasing in coverage and intensity through Sunday evening, overnight, and into Monday morning. The rain will begin to taper off from southwest to northeast Monday afternoon as the cold front swings through. Behind all of this heavy rainfall will be colder air with the wind direction switching from south/southeasterly to northwesterly. Rainfall totals will range from 1-3″. heavy rainfall combined with melting snow pack and snow clogged drains some localized flooding will be possible.

Widespread 1-3" is possible. Highest amounts look to be in the western Maine mountains, foothills, and central highlands. Localized flash flooding is possible. (wabi)

As colder gets pulled in on the back side of this system, some of the rain may changeover to snow for far northwestern communities. As of now, snow accumulations look to stay on the lighter side with just a couple of inches possible for locations that see this change-over, but totals will drastically increase as you go towards the Maine/Quebec border. We have to watch the exact track of the low pressure system closely. as even the slightest tick to the east will significantly increase these totals. If it tracks slightly more west then we have very little chance of seeing and accumulating snow at all. but overall any threat of snow accumulation looks to stay confined to northwestern communities.

Accumulations will stay confined to northwestern Maine on the backside of the system. (wabi)

TODAY: Increasing clouds, patchy freezing drizzle possible. Highs reach the upper 20′s to lower 30′s north and upper 30′s to around 40 Downeast. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Widespread fog likely, milder, overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 20′s north and mid 30′s to around 40 through the Bangor region and Downeast.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and calm to start. Highs will be warm reaching the low to mid 40′s north to the lower 50′s Downeast. Rain showers will fill in from the west through the afternoon increasing in intensity and coverage through the evening. Wind will increase through the day with gusts up to 35 mph out of the SE by early Sunday evening. Gusts increase up to 65 mph overnight with the strongest along the coast.

MONDAY: Heavy rain and strong winds gusting between 30-65 mph during the morning will taper off into the afternoon, some rain changing to snow is possible for far northwestern communities. Highs reach the 40′s and low 50′s. Flash freeze possible Monday night.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Some snow showers are possible in the north.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.