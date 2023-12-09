One dead following crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead following a crash in Lincoln on Saturday Afternoon.

Lincoln Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 6 and Buena Vista Drive for a two-vehicle accident involving a small pickup truck and SUV.

According to police, a passenger in one of those vehicles died on scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers in the area were detoured, as crews responded to and reconstructed the accident.

Police stated that the initial investigation showed that road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the accident and advised drivers to be mindful of black ice while traveling.

The crash remains under investigation.

