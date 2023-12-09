Glenburn School holds annual Santa’s Breakfast

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) -Holiday music and the smell of breakfast filled the air this Saturday morning.

The Glenburn school was filled with kids and their families for the annual Santa’s Breakfast. The Glenburn Parents, Teachers, & Friends (PTF) set up a huge buffet style breakfast with a variety of foods to choose from.

Adjacent to the breakfast, was the Glenburn Community Festival’s craft fair, who partnered with the Glenburn PTF to organize this event. Vendors surrounded the gymnasium featuring homemade crafts to sell. Even Santa and his elves appeared to take selfies with the kids.

One table in particular was raising money for a good cause. Trent Nickerson, a crafter of three months now, participates in fundraising events to earn money for Make-A-Wish Maine.

“Probably it’s for memory of my brother, who passed away from cancer, in 2019.” said Trent, a crafter at the fair. “So, is it knowing that you’re doing something good?” his mom chimed in. “Yep!” Trent stated.

“We have pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts. You name we have it.” said Colby, a student. “They got eggs, sausage, milk, and hot chocolate.” added Brody, another student.

The Glenburn PTF hosts events like this to raise money for students to go on field trips, create scholarships, teacher appreciation week, and other specific projects. It has become a great way to support the school and the students within the community.

Trent Nickerson has almost reached his goal of $7000 to help fund a wish for Make-A-Wish Maine and he hopes to continue this work for a long time going forward.

