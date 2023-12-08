Wreaths Across America convoy begins this weekend

Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America begins their escort to Arlington Cemetery on Sunday, ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16.

They’ll leave early from Harrington, travel through Milbridge, then stop first in Ellsworth around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Maine portion of the trek will end in York Monday morning.

The convoy will consist of 13 trucks.

See the full schedule of stops scheduled in Maine below:

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023:

Escort departs Harrington, Maine, slows for a parade through the town of Milbridge at approximately 8:30 am

9:05AM – Arrive Down East Family YMCA, 238 State St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

12:40PM – Arrive Bank of America – Belfast, 11 Schoodic Dr, Belfast, ME 04915

4:00PM – Arrive Gardiner Regional Middle School, 161 Cobbossee Ave, Gardiner, ME 04345

7:00PM – Arrive Cheverus High School, 267 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103

Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

8:30AM – Arrive York High School, 1 Robert Stevens Dr, York, ME 03909

To learn more about the Escort to Arlington, click here. To see details about upcoming stops, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock

Latest News

Tony Holford
Maine State Police: Rhode Island man had no explosive device on-board
Contact Us
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo...
Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating
Car slides into Newport home due to icy road