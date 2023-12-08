Wreaths Across America convoy begins this weekend

Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America begins their escort to Arlington Cemetery on Sunday, ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16.

They’ll leave early from Harrington, travel through Milbridge, then stop first in Ellsworth around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Maine portion of the trek will end in York Monday morning.

The convoy will consist of 13 trucks.

See the full schedule of stops scheduled in Maine below:

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023:

Escort departs Harrington, Maine, slows for a parade through the town of Milbridge at approximately 8:30 am

9:05AM – Arrive Down East Family YMCA, 238 State St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

12:40PM – Arrive Bank of America – Belfast, 11 Schoodic Dr, Belfast, ME 04915

4:00PM – Arrive Gardiner Regional Middle School, 161 Cobbossee Ave, Gardiner, ME 04345

7:00PM – Arrive Cheverus High School, 267 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103

Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

8:30AM – Arrive York High School, 1 Robert Stevens Dr, York, ME 03909

To learn more about the Escort to Arlington, click here. To see details about upcoming stops, click here.

