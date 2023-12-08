Sunny & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide right overhead during the day today allowing for a beautiful end to the work week. Our Friday will feature lots of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with a wide range in low temperatures from near 0° over the northeastern parts of the state to the teens closer to the coast and for areas south of Bangor.

A warm front will move through the state Saturday bringing us more cloudiness and some warmer weather too. We may see a little morning sunshine but that will be short lived as clouds will be increasing as the day progresses. Temperatures on Saturday will be more seasonable with highs reaching the mid-30s to low 40s.

Our weather then goes downhill for the second half of our weekend. A strong storm system is forecast to track along the Maine/Quebec border later Sunday night into Monday morning. This track will keep us on the warmer side of the storm, allowing warmer air to move into the region which will result in a mainly rain event for us later Sunday into the first half of Monday. Sunday will start with mostly cloudy skies and we may see a few rain showers during the morning but overall the morning hours look mainly dry with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will climb to the mid-40s to low 50s. Steadier/heavier rain will move in Sunday night and continue into the first half of Monday. Overall rainfall totals look to average 1″-2″ for much of the state by noontime Monday with higher amounts possible in the foothills and mountains. There is also the potential for some strong southerly winds with this system with the strongest gusts up to 65 MPH occurring between 5am-noon on Monday. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Monday due to the combined threat of heavy rain and strong winds which could result in flooding issues and power outages. A cold front will sweep through the state later Monday morning which will taper the rain from west to east by afternoon and allow colder air to move back into the region. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s early in the day then fall to the 30s by late afternoon/early evening as the colder air arrives. As a result, we could see the rain end as some snow showers over northern and western parts of the state. Sunshine and colder, more seasonable air returns for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Forecast wind gusts Sunday night through midday Monday. (wabi)

Heavy rain expected Sunday night through Monday with totals that will average around 1-2". Some localized flooding is possible. (wabi)

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 25°-34°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 0°-18°, warmest along the coast and coldest over northeastern parts of the state. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few morning showers possible then rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: FIRST ALERT. Rain likely, possibly heavy at times, especially during the morning. Strong, gusty winds during the morning with gusts in excess of 55 MPH possible especially along the coast and Downeast. Rain will taper by afternoon and the winds will diminish during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s during the morning then falling to the 30s during the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

