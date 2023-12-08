The state’s first public defender’s office is up and running in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine has been the only state in the nation without a public defender’s office, until last year when the legislature created the state’s first court appointed counsel positions. Now, the office is officially running with five attorneys at a temporary location in Augusta, and soon, they will be moving to this location.

“Our model in Maine has been for decades that it is private attorneys who the state pays an hourly rate for the work that they do” Billings said.

Jim Billings, Executive Director of the Maine Commission of Indigent Legal Services, says those attorneys are assigned cases by the court.

“Five years ago, ten years ago, there were three, four hundred attorneys doing this work,” Billings said.

Now, there are less than 200 public defenders with a backlog of thousands of cases.

“There is 25 to 30-thousand cases of the type that we provide services for pending in the courts,” Billings said.

He says over 200 people who qualify for state appointed attorneys are in limbo.

“Some of them are sitting in jail and have not had an attorney appointed to their case. They are presumed innocent. They are entitled to an attorney,” he said.

The delay in representation could impact the outcome of their cases.

“You can lose witnesses, evidence, and the status of the case may change over time,” Billings said.

Frayla Tarpinian was the first lawyer to join the team.

“When we hear about the cases with backlog, cases of people in custody and not having lawyers, the best way to address that is to build more capacity in the system,” Tarpinian said.

She says the physical space is important for team building.

“This unit is going to have a huge advantage being able to be together. We are going to go to court. We have a great relationship with the court. It has been extremely helpful in setting up some processes so we are all able to go to court at the same time. Our cases are going to be called at 9:30, so we will be able to show up together as a team,” Tarpinan said.

“Seeing each other on a regular basis, having meetings, having case review sessions,” Billings said.

Billings says they look forward to adding six more offices across the state by 2025.

