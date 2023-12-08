Special piece of history added to Downeast Scenic Railroad

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - “This is a great day. We’ve been working at this for about six months, CSX Transportation was generous enough to donate this 1952 main central Russell snowplow to us and we wanted to preserve it.

They’re no longer in use here on the main central now that CSX is bought all the rail lines.

The Downeast rail Heritage Preservation Trust is about preserving the rail heritage of our area of the main Central Railroad and this is a great example of what we’ve been working at, along with all the other pieces that we’ve preserved the coaches and locomotives over the past 16 years.

This unit was built in 1952 delivered to the main Central Railroad built by the Russell snowplow company, we wanted to bring it to our yard and restore it.

To put it back the way it was when they originally were using it.

The purpose to keep these rail lines open in the winter. This was the this was the method of choice and it really is a great thing to see.

We’ve got some things we’re going to do this winter on it to get it watertight, Windows need to be fixed and so forth.

And then in the spring, we’ll start working on painting and we hope to have that done by the end of the summer.

We want people to see this history, this great, historic piece and see, you know what we’ve done with it.

This is a combination of what we’ve been working for, for so long now. To try to get this piece here in our yard,

Please come visit us at the Downey’s Scenic Railroad,” said Downeast Rail Heritage Preservation President, Tom Testa.

