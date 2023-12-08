“So many red flags.” Families of Lewiston shooting go to Washington to seek answers

WASHINGTON, DC (WMTW) - A man who survived the Lewiston shooting, as well as family members of people who were killed in the shooting, spent Thursday on Capitol Hill, meeting with members of Maine’s Congressional delegation and pushing for an inspector general to be named to get answers from the Army about the mental health and hospitalization of a reservist who opened fire.

They were also joined by their attorneys as they push for changes they say could make sure something like this never happens again.

“This has to stop. We think we can stop it right here,” Leroy Walker, father of one of the victims, Joe Walker, said.

The group met with each member of Maine’s congressional delegation and, later, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Two members also attended a vigil for gun violence victims at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church that included those affected by other mass shootings.

“There were so many red flags on all of this that we have to know why these things can slip through the cracks like they do and cause this much pain,” Arthur Barnard, whose son was killed, said.

Making the trip to Washington was Alan Nickerson, who survived being shot, along with the Walkers; Arthur Barnard and Kristy Strout, father and widow, respectively, of Arthur “Artie” Strout; and Elizabeth Seal, widow of Joshua Seal, one of four deaf people killed.

“I want to know what led up to somebody coming into your place and just killing innocent people, not knowing what steps it took for him to get where he was is, you know, something not just me, but my children, think about. You know, my 14-year-old looks that stuff up,” Kristy Strout said.

The gunman, Robert Card, spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital while training with his reserve unit last summer in West Point, New York, and his access to military weapons was restricted after he left the hospital. Fellow reservists continued to express concerns about him, with one writing, “he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

“If he was too dangerous and posed a threat to those on the military base, what obligations do the military have to protect those in the community the minute he stepped off the base?” Travis Brennan, an attorney who accompanied the group, said.

Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, already have asked the U.S. Army inspector general to provide a full accounting of interactions with the reservist. So far, no inspector general has been appointed, and the investigation has not yet begun.

The Department of Defense released a statement Thursday saying, “The Army is in close contact with the Maine delegation and is committed to addressing their questions. The United States Army is conducting an administrative investigation into the death of SFC Card and the unit’s actions preceding the events of October 25.”

In Maine, an independent commission is also investigating all aspects of the shootings, and it is seeking subpoena power to question the Army as well.

Collins said Thursday that the Army’s actions should have triggered either New York’s red flag law or Maine’s yellow flag law, both of which could have resulted in the removal of Card’s weapons because he “made threats and clearly posed a danger to others and to himself.”

“It means so much to me that a survivor and family members of those we lost in the Lewiston shooting took time to come to Washington to meet with me and the rest of Maine’s Congressional Delegation — to not only share the deep grief we are feeling but to have a constructive dialog about ending the gun violence epidemic. Their voices matter. We need to listen; we need answers; and we need to enact change so that our communities never have to endure tragedy like this ever again,” Rep. Chellie Pingree said.

Both statutes allow weapons to be removed from someone in a mental health crisis, although there are differences between the two states’ laws.

“If it can’t be stopped here, it can’t be stopped anywhere. And that should worry all of us,” Ben Gideon, another attorney, said, noting that the Army chain of command knew about Card’s mental health problems and concerns about a mass shooting.

Seal, who spoke through an American Sign Language interpreter, said the tragedy revealed multiple problems, including effective communication with members of the deaf community who were unable to get questions answered after the shooting.

“I was looking for my husband. I didn’t know where he was. I was calling hospitals, trying to go to the hospitals, trying to talk to interpreters,” she said. “There were survivors on the ground there when the ambulances arrived, and then they realized, Wow, there are deaf people here. We don’t know how to communicate with them. They brought them to the hospital. They brought some of the survivors to the armory. They still had no access to communication at that point. The hospital refused to provide interpreters. They were using a system called VRT, which is an iPad interpreting system. The connectivity and bandwidth caused issues with freezing and the interpreters who arrived there in person were not allowed in, and those VRI interpreters had no context of what was going on and what was being said.”

Seal said she was encouraged by the meetings but wanted to see action.

“Words are just words. I want to see them see it through,” she told reporters.

