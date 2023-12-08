‘Ron’s Christmas Wish’ will provide area children with special gifts on Christmas day

Ron's Christmas Wish
Ron's Christmas Wish(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - At Ron Bradman’s home in Bangor, you’ll be greeted with a lot of love, and you’ll notice a lot of toys.

That’s because Ron wanted to ensure kids in the Bangor area, where he grew up, had the best Christmas.

However, this wasn’t just any Christmas wish.

“I lived in Bangor, I’m confined to a wheelchair because of cancer, and I got a lot of volunteers to gather up some gifts, and we’re passing them out for Christmas for tots,” said Bradman.

Not long ago, Ron and his family found out he has stage four brain cancer, but that didn’t stop him from doing what he does best, giving back to the community.

This isn’t the first time.

After working at a paper mill for 44 years, he volunteered at the Bangor Elks Club for 10, finding ways to uplift the community that raised him.

“This drive that Ronnie put together is phenomenal, I’m so proud of him,” said Don Bradman, Ron’s twin brother.

He says this Christmas drive reflects the man Ron is and the loving family dynamic they’ve always had.

“I’m here to help Ronnie any way I can, and the same as other people are,” said Don. “It’s been a struggle to get this far, but it’s well worth it, and I’m looking forward to seeing those kids light up when Christmas morning comes.”

Ron called on his family and friends when he decided to host this drive, and the donations have been overwhelming.

“We’ve got them running up the stairway and everything else, and we’re starting to deliver,” said Don. “We’ve got room for more to come, so if you’ve got more, we’re willing to take them, and we’d love to have them.”

There are a few things that bring joy to the Bradman’s - family, community and the Patriots when they win.

However, nothing will top the happiness on Christmas morning when a child opens a special gift, all thanks to Ron’s Christmas wish.

“You can always spread happiness,” said Ron. “It’s good, and it goes a long way.”

