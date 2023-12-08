Popular long-time Maine banks are merging

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Two long-time Maine banks are merging.

Maine Community Bank and Gorham Savings Bank announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge under the Maine Community Bank name.

The banks say the “merger of equals” creates the second largest mutual savings bank in Maine with nearly $2.7 billion in assets servicing nearly 76,000 depositors, with the largest branch network in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties.

There are no layoffs planned as part of the merger. The combined company will employ more than 400 banking professionals and be headquartered out of Portland.

The combined company will be governed by a 16-person Board of Directors consisting of an equal number of Maine Community Bank and Gorham Savings Bank directors.

The combined company’s chair of the board will be Maine Community Bank’s current board chair, Jeffrey S. Worthing. Gorham Savings Bank’s current board chair, Kathy Coster, will remain on the combined board, while Gorham Savings Bank’s current vice chair, Jere Michelson will retain his position.

The deal is expected to close by the third quarter of 2024, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory and corporate approvals.

Both banks date back to the 1860s in Maine.

“Community banking is the foundation of Maine’s economy, providing the essential funding necessary for businesses to start and grow, providing housing, and helping our communities thrive. This merger of two locally focused banks gives us an even greater ability to meet these needs. Our shared values and commitment to the mission of mutual savings banks has shaped this merger and I look forward to partnering with Steve and the Gorham Savings Bank team,” said Jeanne Hulit, president and chief executive officer, Maine Community Bank.

“Merging our two institutions makes sense across the board and marks an exciting new chapter. Our values and mission align very well, underpinning our commitment to meeting the ever-growing needs of our customers, acting as a force for good in the communities we serve, and providing greater opportunities for our employees. Jeanne and I have known each other for many years and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead, building one even more capable financial services institution that also maintains a local focus,” said Steve DeCastro, president and chief executive officer, Gorham Savings Bank.

