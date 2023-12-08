Police: Multiple “troubling” incidents of men trying to lure Maine children

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Portland say there have been a couple of incidents this week where it appears someone tried to lure a child into their vehicle. Investigators call the cases troubling.

At about 8:45 a.m. Monday, police say a 10-year-old boy was walking down Congress Street towards Reiche School when a man in his 20s or 30s approached him and offered him a ride. The boy said no, and the man drove away in either a light blue or white sedan.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old student was walking home from Waynflete School on Spring Street when police say an older man with a scruffy beard, red coat and winter beanie hat and driving a Honda minivan approached him. Police say the man said he could give the boy a ride, but the student continued to his nearby home.

While neither child was injured in these cases, police are encouraging parents to remind their children to never take rides from strangers, or even people they know, without permission from them. Police say you should tell your child that if someone calls out to you, approaches you or makes you feel uncomfortable, quickly get to the nearest adult you trust and tell them what happened.

It is also recommended that kids walk with at least one friend, two or three is even better. If a stranger follows you on foot, get away from him or her as quickly as you can. You can run and yell loudly, “HELP!” If a stranger follows you in a car, turn around and go the other direction.

