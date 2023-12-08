Pingree pushing for Merchant Category Code for gun and ammunition retailers

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree along with dozens of other Congressional Democrats are pushing credit card companies to explain why they paused the implementation of a new Merchant Category Code for gun and ammunition retailers.

In September 2022, the International Organization for Standardization created a four-digit code to classify merchants by their purpose of business, for sellers of guns and ammunition.

This new code will help companies identify and flag suspicious purchases of firearms.

Pingree says despite the need for this simple category change, the credit card companies announced in March they were pausing their work to implement this rule.

