Pingree among House members requesting increased LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has joined 115 other House members in requesting increased funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Pingree and the other members are asking the $1.6 billion in funding be included in any government funding package.

In this fiscal year, the LIHEAP program has distributed more than $4.5 billion across the nation.

Maine was recently awarded more than $37 million in LIHEAP funding this winter.

Six million households receive funding nationwide, including 45,000 in Maine.

