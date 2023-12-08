Pingree among House members requesting increased LIHEAP funding
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has joined 115 other House members in requesting increased funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Pingree and the other members are asking the $1.6 billion in funding be included in any government funding package.
In this fiscal year, the LIHEAP program has distributed more than $4.5 billion across the nation.
Maine was recently awarded more than $37 million in LIHEAP funding this winter.
Six million households receive funding nationwide, including 45,000 in Maine.
