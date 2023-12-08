Pingree among House members requesting increased LIHEAP funding

Heating costs
Heating costs(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has joined 115 other House members in requesting increased funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Pingree and the other members are asking the $1.6 billion in funding be included in any government funding package.

In this fiscal year, the LIHEAP program has distributed more than $4.5 billion across the nation.

Maine was recently awarded more than $37 million in LIHEAP funding this winter.

Six million households receive funding nationwide, including 45,000 in Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock

Latest News

MGN House Fire
Dexter firefighter and family displaced after home caught fire
Downeaster
Downeaster could extend further into Maine thanks to White House announcement
Police Lights Generic
Maine Warden Service responding to scene on Quakish Lake
Mark Allen
Farmington man charged with gross sexual assault