Patriots offense reignites in 21-18 win over Steelers

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry celebrates after scoring during the first half of...
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WABI) - The Patriots took on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night.

New England got on the board first off an 11-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe to Ezekiel Elliot.

The Steelers answered with a 56-yard field goal from kicker Chris Boswell.

In the second quarter Zappe and Hunter Henry connected for a pair of touchdown passes to take a 21-3 lead.

Pittsburgh was able to reach the endzone with 2:50 to play in the first half from a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky to Diontae Johnson.

In the fourth quarter the Steelers brought the game within 3-points following a 1-yard touchdown run from Trubisky and a successful 2-point conversion.

With the Patriots leading 21-18 the Steelers offense took to the field with 2:44 left in regulation.

The New England defense stood strong and stopped the Steelers on fourth down.

The Steelers were able to prevent the Patriots from running out the clock, giving them one final chance to win.

The New England defense kept them out of the endzone giving the Patriots their 3rd win of the season.

The Patriots take on the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17th.

Kickoff is slated for 1:00 PM.

