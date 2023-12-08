One man connected to a shooting in Lamoine has been indicted

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one of two men involved in a shooting in Lamoine in July has been indicted.

Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, is facing 26 charges including three counts of aggravated attempted murder, five counts of kidnapping, and four counts of aggravated assault.

According to officials, they received a call on July 14 about an altercation and gunshots at a residence on the Stolt Road.

Police say they found evidence at the scene and were able to identify two suspects, but couldn’t find the victim.

They say the victim was eventually seen walking on bayside road in Ellsworth and had a gunshot wound.

Dubrovsky and the other man, 30-year-old Duncan Haass, were arrested the next day.

The case against Haass is still pending, according to the Hancock County District Attorney.

