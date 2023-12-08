Not Your Grandmas Craft Fair opens in Bangor Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A craft fair in Bangor this weekend promises to be a little different than what you might expect.

“Thoughtful gifts. That’s what you’ll find here. Meaningful gifts, that’s the vibe,” said Jess Stuart, owner, Glowgetters & Toxic Skincare.

Local entrepreneur Jess Stuart has participated in maker’s fairs before, but felt her tongue-in-cheek Toxic Skincare line didn’t quite fit in.

This year, she’s branching off by organizing Not Your Grandmas Craft Fair.

“It’s not what you think of when you think of the craft fairs we used to go to that were popsicle sticks and little sewed on pillows. People are doing laser engraving. They’re doing stained glass. They’re doing embroidery with swears on it,” Stuart said.

More than 30 vendors are signed up. They’re selling everything from crystals to charcuterie, and rare plants to medium readings.

Plus there’s live music and mini photo sessions on location.

Despite the name, shoppers of all ages are invited to attend.

“Absolutely. My grandma’s coming,” Stuart said.

Jess’ Grammie Donna is a painter and used to sell her work at craft fairs.

“Well, it’s like Jesse said. People, they’re so much more into crafts today [using] electronics and all this stuff,” said Donna Adams with a laugh. “Electronics get me. I don’t get very far with them anymore! So it’s different that way and this is just unbelievable what people are doing.”

“Feels good to buy it and it’s going to feel good when they get their gift. When you get something like that and you’re delighted, and then it feels good to know that you put money back into the community directly to the artists that made it,” Stuart said.

As for what’s on Grammie Donna’s Christmas list?

“I want my family all to be happy and everything to be fine. And the Good Lord look after them all. That’s what I want for Christmas,” she said.

A sweet sentiment. But if you’re still looking for any ideas...

“Oh, some new earrings, yes!” she said.

And you’ll certainly be able to find those at the craft fair.

Not Your Grandmas Craft Fair is open this Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s inside 4 Union Street, located under the bridge directly across from Sea Dog.

There is a $3 admission to get in.

