Mild Weekend. Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Sunday Night Into Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in place for the first half of the night and will continue to bring us mostly clear skies. Clouds will begin to spread from west to east into early Saturday morning. I was banking on the clouds arriving a little earlier in the night, but that is not looking like the cast. Because of the later arrival of the clouds, overnight lows will be colder with single digits expected from Bangor north & east. Towards the west teens & 20s will be possible.

Clouds will continue to spread across the region on Saturday and despite the clouds, highs will still reach the upper 30s to mid 40s. This will result in some melting and with warm air running over the cold snowpack, there will be the potential for areas of dense fog Saturday night into early Sunday.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for INLAND & COASTAL locations on MONDAY.

What to expect Sunday night through Monday. (wabi)

A very complex storm system will move into the region starting Sunday afternoon. As it moves in, our pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will begin to increase. To start, Sunday afternoon will have southerly winds that will gust up to 30 mph. The winds really get cranking overnight and through the first half of Monday. Forecast gusts will be strongest along the coast as SSE winds could gust in excess of 60 mph! Farther inland winds will not be as strong but could still have gusts ranging from 40-50 mph from the Foothills towards the Interstate. Once you get into the north & mountains, you will be on the backside of a cold front. This is where the lightest winds are expected during the first part of Monday. Monday morning winds for these locations will be less than 20 mph, but by the afternoon, WNW winds will increase and could gust up to 35 mph. These significant wind gusts will bring the potential for power outages and downed trees.

By Monday afternoon, winds will shift out of the WNW for the entire state and could still gust up to 35 mph. This directional shift in our winds will also help to bring in colder air Monday afternoon/night.

Strongest winds are expected from the Foothills towards the coast where they could gust 45-60+ mph. (arrows show wind direction, note the differing wind direction in the north & west) (wabi)

Rain will begin to move into the region starting Sunday afternoon and will spread across the region overnight. With the mild temperatures, this is expected to be rain for ALMOST the entirety of the storm. The heaviest rainfall will be during Monday morning and will taper off during the afternoon. As colder air gets pulled in on the backside of the low, the rain will change into snow for some northern & western communities. Rainfall totals for most will average around 1-3″. For those that do see snow, totals will be just a few inches, but will drastically increase as you go towards the Canadian border.

An average of 1-3" of rainfall will be possible from Sunday afternoon through Monday. Areas of flooding are possible. (wabi)

Keep in mind that most drainage spots are covered in snow, and this will help to increase our threat for localized flooding. Fog will also be possible as warm air runs over the cold snowpack. This will likely be Monday night into Tuesday morning. The threat of a FLASH FREEZE will also be possible Monday afternoon/night. Temperatures will drop rapidly in the wake of a cold front and any standing water from the rain or from what has melted will run the potential for freezing. This could make for icy road conditions Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Once the low moves out, temperatures will be returning to more seasonable, mostly in the 30s. Drier and brighter conditions are also expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for the first half of the night before clouds spread from west to east. Lows will range from the single digits to the low 20s. Light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph. Fog developing in the evening.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with rain arriving by the afternoon. A warm day with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Southerly gusts during the day up to 30 mph, increasing during the night.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT. Rain, heaviest in the morning and tapering off later in the day. Highs mostly in the 40s with some low 50s. Strong winds will gust 30-60+ mph. Flash freeze possible overnight.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Some snow showers are possible in the north.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

