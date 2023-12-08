Maine pedestrian hit by car, seriously hurt, police say

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman was seriously hurt Wednesday night when she was hit by a vehicle in Cumberland.

The crash happened near 35 Blackstrap Road at about 6:15 p.m.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries. Her condition was not clear Thursday morning. Police did not immediately release her name.

The vehicle that hit the woman immediately stopped and everyone cooperated with police. No one in the vehicle was hurt.

The road was closed until nearly 10 p.m. while police investigated.

It was not clear Thursday morning what the woman was doing when she was hit.

