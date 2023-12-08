Longtime Ellsworth Educator is MPA’s Assistant Principal of the Year

Mrs. Rebecca Wright is Maine's Assistant Principal of the Year
Mrs. Rebecca Wright is Maine's Assistant Principal of the Year(WABI)
By Ella Candage
Published: Dec. 8, 2023
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades, an educator in Ellsworth was recognized with a major award Friday.

It was an exciting day for the Ellsworth High School community.

Family and friends showed up to support students and staff who received monthly awards.

But there was a special guest at the ceremony to hand out a prestigious award.

”My job is to go around and find the best of the best in the state,” said Holly Blair, Maine Principal’s Association Executive Director of Professional Development at the assembly.“Over 500 assistant principals in the state of Maine, identified your assistant principal, Mrs. Rebecca Wright as Maine’s Assistant Principal of the Year.”

Understandably, it was an emotional moment as Wright received a standing ovation as she accepted her award.

”I am beyond humbled by this award,” said Wright.

An award, Wright said, that means so much after dedicating her entire career to the Ellsworth school system.

”I really want the best for this school. My kids went through this school. We raised our family in this community, and I worked my entire career here since 1986,” said Wright.

Principal Dan Clifford nominated Wright for the award.

”I’m very proud of her. We’re all proud of her,” said Clifford. “She’s a good person and very good leader and but I think that her work ethic is the biggest thing that students see every single day.”

Wright will be honored by the Maine Principals’ Association at their annual awards banquet at the Augusta Civic Center this spring, and to be honored at Ellsworth High School’s monthly awards ceremony seemed like a priceless moment within this supportive school community.

”It’s absolutely amazing and then to watch the students of the month and how they all celebrate each other and then they get to celebrate their staff and then to have the opportunity to be a part of that and have them celebrate Mrs. Wright, too, I mean, that’s amazing,” said Blair.

”I love the school and I put the kids first. But there’s so many people that work so hard in these positions that don’t get the recognition that just I am just humbled that it was me this time,” said Wright.

