Farmington man charged with gross sexual assault

Mark Allen
Mark Allen(Franklin County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 44-year-old woman with mental disabilities.

Mark Allen, 49, is charged with gross sexual assault.

According to police, a complaint was made by the victim in Norway in September.

Through interviews, they say it was determined the abuse happened in Farmington.

The suspect was later identified as Allen.

He was arrested Tuesday.

Allen is being held at Franklin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

