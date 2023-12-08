Farmington man charged with gross sexual assault

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man is accused of sexually assaulting a 44-year-old woman with mental disabilities.

Mark Allen, 49, is charged with gross sexual assault.

According to police, a complaint was made by the victim in Norway in September.

Through interviews, they say it was determined the abuse happened in Farmington.

The suspect was later identified as Allen.

He was arrested Tuesday.

Allen is being held at Franklin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

