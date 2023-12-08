Ellsworth girls hoops aims for state title repeat

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagles are back after winning the Class B State Girls Basketball Championship in a 57-56 thriller over Spruce Mountain.

The Eagles tip off their season on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with a trip to Foxcroft Academy (WABI)

Now, it’s time to chase another Gold Ball.

“The first day of practice, it’s a great feeling coming off the good season. But, we know to get better and go back to a championship, we have to practice. We have to really push ourselves in practice,” said Lily Bean, junior guard.

The Eagles are ready to defend their crown.

“We’re going to have a target on our back, so it really makes us push ourselves every day at practice. We have to compete with every team every day,” said Abby Radel, junior guard.

Just about all of Ellsworth’s players return this season.

“Everyone’s back except for one girl last year. We were all sophomores and freshmen. Our bench is very deep this year, and it wasn’t as deep last year. Everyone just has one more year under them, and (they’re) so much more used to everything to know what we’re doing. (There’s) just so much more experience to be ready. We all want the same thing, and we’re all working towards it,” said Elizabeth Boles, sophomore point guard.

Repeating is now their motivation.

“We really want it. We know what it’s like to win one. We don’t want to lose that title because if you lose this year, no one’s going to remember who won it the year before that. It just resets every single year, and we want to win again,” said Boles.

The Eagles are ready to hang another banner in The Nest.

They tip off their season on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with a trip to Foxcroft Academy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.