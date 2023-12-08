Driver not injured after oil truck went off road

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - An oil truck went off the road late Friday morning in Dexter.

It happened on Shore Road around 11 a.m.

Dexter fire officials say when the driver went from paved road to a dirt road, there was some ice and the truck tipped.

They say none of the fuel oil the driver was carrying spilled, only a small amount of oil from actual truck itself spilled.

”DEP was called to the scene. What DEP is gonna do now, there’s approximately 1000 gallons of product left in the oil truck. What they’re gonna do is kind of, holding the side of the tank, offload that into the truck that shown up here from CN Brown, it’s empty and once that product is out of that tank and into the awaiting truck, and T&W is here to upright the truck, tow it away and hopefully we can clear the scene,” said Matt Connor Dexter Fire Chief

The driver was not injured.

