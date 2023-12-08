‘The Doodle Den Foundation’ supports those in rehab from injury or illness

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Michelle Jennings joins TV5 to talk about a non-profit called “The Doodle Den”.

The organization offers support for those in the rehabilitation stage after serious illness or injury.

One of their upcoming events in “A Breakfast in a Winter Wonderland with Santa,” which will be held in Milo on Dec. 17.

For more information please visit https://www.thedoodledenfoundation.org/

