Dexter firefighter and family displaced after home caught fire

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A firefighter in Dexter and his family lost their home in a fire Thursday night.

Dexter Fire Department confirmed that six people were displaced after the fire.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A cause was not disclosed, but they did stress the importance of making sure to check fire your smoke detectors and having a home escape plan.

The community is collecting monetary and clothing donations for the family.

They say you can send monetary donations to the Maine Highlands FCU under the Brunk Family Relief Fund. The address to send donations is PO Box 233 Dexter ME 04930.

Clothing can be dropped off at Heart of Maine Nutrition, 55 Spring St. Unit 2, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

These are the sizes for clothing:

Adult Male: Pants 36 or38x32, shirt XL, size 10 Shoe

Adult Female: shirt 3x, pants 16, ladies size 7 shoe.

Girls: age12 and 11. sizes 14/16 and 10/12, size 3 and 4 youth shoe.

Boys are ages 14 and 13, pants size XL only likes sweatpants type of pants, no jeans. 3X shirt, size 10 men’s shoe.

Medium pants, unsure of jean size, LG shirts, 7 youth shoe.

