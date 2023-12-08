Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss has passed away

Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss
Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss, who’s also the city’s Deputy Mayor, has passed away.

Senator Susan Collins called Goss a friend and issued a statement Thursday evening saying in part,

“After serving as principal of Brewer High School for 15 years, he continued to dedicate his life to serving Brewer and the surrounding communities. Jerry always did what he felt was right, and he helped make Brewer a wonderful place to live. I will miss him.”

According to the city’s website, Goss retired in 2002 after spending 33 years in education.

He was in the middle of his second term on the council.

We reached out to Brewer city officials Thursday for comment but did not hear back.

