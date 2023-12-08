Brackett & Dana trials begin, attorneys deliver opening statements

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - After a delay Thursday, Friday morning saw the start of the Brackett and Dana trials.

Donnell Dana and Kailie Brackett are accused of murdering 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Perry in April 2022.

The pair appeared Friday at Washington County Courthouse in Machias.

Neptune was found with almost 500 stab wounds on her head, torso, legs, and arms in her bedroom. Dana and Brackett also allegedly stole money, jewelry, and Xanax from the apartment.

Her younger brother discovered her body, which was wrapped in a bloody blanket on the floor.

The two accused remained mostly stone-faced at the first day of trial as the defense and prosecution delivered their opening statements to the jury.

Donald Macomber delivered the prosecution’s opening statement, which enforced the charges of “depraved-indifference murder,” meaning the defendants engaged in conduct that knowingly put others at risk of death.

Directed at the jury, Macomber summarized the prosecution’s stance as, “You’ll look at the fact that Donnell Dana left his blood at the scene of the crime. You’ll look at the fact that Kailie Brackett was heard threatening Kim, that Kailie Brackett was seen walking away from Kim’s apartment the night of the murder, that Kailie Brackett was caught using Kim’s cards the day after the murder. You’ll look at the expert evidence that Kailie Brackett may have left the partial bloody footprints on Kim’s stairway and the floor of her bedroom.”

David Bate is representing Brackett, who tried to create reasonable doubt in the prosecution in his opening statement: “Why would Kailie Brackett savagely murder her best friend for money? She didn’t need the money,” asked Bate. “Now the evidence will show that Kimberly Neptune, they did a scraping from under her fingernails, and they found the DNA of six to nine persons. That’s totally contrary to the state’s theory that two persons committed this crime.”

Due to Neptune’s alleged history of selling Xanax, which was referenced in court Friday, the defense suggested the multiple DNA samples found underneath her fingernails could be attributed to drug cartels or other individuals who Neptune may have purchased Xanax from.

Bate also referenced the partial footprint evidence, saying footprints are not unique like fingerprints, and without the heel, it is impossible to know how long the footprint was.

Donnell Dana’s defense attorney Jeffrey Silverstein emphasized the lack of evidence found for Dana.

While surveillance footage was found of Brackett at the scene the morning after the murder, Silverstein made it clear that Dana was not: “All of these surveillance cameras and whatever footage the police could muster, either copied or reviewed, none of them depicts Mr. Dana.

Because of Dana’s history of living with Neptune, Silverstein retorted the evidence of his blood found in the stairway, as it could have been from when he was living at the apartment before the murder took place.

“There’s no forensics connecting him to any of this, or connecting her to anything relative to him,” stated Silverstein.

Neptune’s brother, who discovered his sister’s body, was the first to take the stand for his testimony and cross-examination.

Pleasant Point Officer Matthew Cummings’ testimony followed, as he recounted the scene after Neptune’s brother flagged him down after discovering the body.

The trial is expected to continue for the next few weeks.

Dana and Brackett are being prosecuted separately, but due to overlap in witnesses, the trials will run at the same time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.