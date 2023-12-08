Bangor menorah lighting commemorates 1st day of Hanukkah

Hanukkah first day.
Hanukkah first day.(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -People gathered in Bangor to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah

The 9 foot menorah was lit at Pierce Park Thursday evening along with other festivities.

Chabad of Bangor hosted the event leading the prayers and remarks.

People also spoke on behalf of Maine officials.

Organizers believe its important to spread light and remember the meaning of Hanukkah especially during dark times.

Rabbi Chaim Wilansky says “our job is that we have to add light in the world whatever we can. This is the idea of Hanukkah. In Hanukkah we take a light and we light the candle, with that we do one kind dead, one mitzvah, with that we are able to light up the world. This is something that everyone is able to do, be kind to someone else, go to our neighbor or go to our relative go to our friend, say a kind word. Be nice to them.”

The Bangor fire department helped out with the Hanukkah gelt tradition, which consist of dropping chocolate coins.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss
Brewer City Councilor Jerry Goss has passed away
One final night with frigid temperatures before conditions improve by the weekend. Threat of...
One Final Frigid Night
Washington County Courthouse
Jury selected in trial for 2 accused of killing Perry woman
Laundry Basket
Bangor laundromat donates over 900 pairs of socks to local charities