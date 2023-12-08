Bangor menorah lighting commemorates 1st day of Hanukkah

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -People gathered in Bangor to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah

The 9 foot menorah was lit at Pierce Park Thursday evening along with other festivities.

Chabad of Bangor hosted the event leading the prayers and remarks.

People also spoke on behalf of Maine officials.

Organizers believe its important to spread light and remember the meaning of Hanukkah especially during dark times.

Rabbi Chaim Wilansky says “our job is that we have to add light in the world whatever we can. This is the idea of Hanukkah. In Hanukkah we take a light and we light the candle, with that we do one kind dead, one mitzvah, with that we are able to light up the world. This is something that everyone is able to do, be kind to someone else, go to our neighbor or go to our relative go to our friend, say a kind word. Be nice to them.”

The Bangor fire department helped out with the Hanukkah gelt tradition, which consist of dropping chocolate coins.

