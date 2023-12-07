Sunny & Cold Today, Warmer Temps Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will give us another nice day today with sunshine and afternoon highs again in the 20s to around 30°. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping to the single numbers to low teens, warmest along the coast.

High pressure will slide right overhead during the day Friday allowing for another bright day. Our Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A warm front will move through the state Saturday bringing us more cloudiness and some warmer weather too. Morning sunshine to start Saturday will give way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. An area of low pressure is forecast to track to our west later in the weekend into early next week. This track will allow warmer air to move into the region which will result in more of a rainmaker for us later Sunday into the first half of Monday. At this point, it looks like the first half of Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry followed by rain showers developing Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-40s to around 50°. Steadier/heavier rain will move in Sunday night and continue into the first half of Monday. A cold front will sweep through the state Monday morning which will taper the rain from west to east by later Monday morning or early afternoon. Overall rainfall totals will range from .5″ to 1.5″ with the highest amounts in the foothills and western mountains. We may see some gusty winds with this system too especially after midnight Sunday night through Monday morning with southerly winds possibly gusting to 55-65 MPH. Drier, brighter and colder weather returns for Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 3°-13°. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Rain likely, possibly heavy at times, especially during the morning then partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.