State investigators strained as homicide cases continue surge in recent weeks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A surge in homicide cases in Maine is stretching the resources of the Maine state police and its criminal investigation division.

So far this year, there have been a total of 51 homicides. Eighteen of those deaths were related to the mass shooting in Lewiston.

In an average year, Maine investigates about 20 homicides. In November alone, a string of eight homicides within eight days, making it one of the most violent months in Maine history, police said.

On Nov. 21, police said Robert McClure killed his neighbor, 64-year-old Christine Miller, at a senior housing complex in Topsham.

Also, on Nov. 21, police said 57-year-old Harvey Elderkin, of Hartland, died after a fight in St. Albans.

Three days later, on Nov. 24, police said Lorenze Labonte killed 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif in Biddeford.

The next day, Nov. 25, police said 53-year-old Tzara Jones brutally stabbed her boyfriend, 69-year-old Michael Willett and her 89-year-old grandmother, Aremean Mayo, to death in the town of Denmark.

On Nov. 27, police said 50-year-old Lance Lucas, of Searsmont, shot and killed 50-year-old Amy Nickerson, of Stockton Springs, and then turned the gun on himself in Searsmont.

On Nov. 28, police in Fairfield said 62-year-old Edwin Weeks was the victim of a homicide.

Also on Nov. 28, police ruled the death of 61-year-old Clarence James Peterson a homicide. He was found dead in his Mechanic Street apartment in Westbrook.8 HOMICIDES WITHIN 8 DAYS

“They certainly are taxing the resources of the state police,” said Col. William Ross, of the Maine State Police.

Col. Ross talked about the need to beef up staff by pulling detectives from Aroostook County to help with the mounting caseloads in Southern Maine. Ross said efforts are underway to reorganize the department, expand and hire more people to fill the Major Crimes Unit.

“We’ve created a state police investigator’s position. Essentially, what that is, we are looking outside the agency for seasoned investigators to come work in our homicide units, our major crimes units, and capitalize on their experiences. We have three such positions being sworn in on Monday,” Ross said.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has assembled a commission to evaluate the police handling and performance of the law enforcement agencies connected to the unprecedented mass shooting that occurred in Lewiston at the end of October.

The shooting left 18 people dead and more than a dozen injured after a lone gunman went on a shooting spree at a bar and bowling alley. The shooter, Robert Card, was found dead two days later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”We welcome the commission. We are very proud of the work that we did in Lewiston. Within 48 hours, this individual was located,” Col. Ross told WMTW News.

“We understand that there’s criticism and scrutiny. We welcome criticism and scrutiny. We know that there’s things we could better, we will do better. We also feel there’s a lot of things that we did right and a lot of things that we did that protected the people that were there, not only law enforcement, but the citizens,” Ross said.

Police said a lot of investigative work was going on behind the scenes during that time.

Even after the crime scenes are processed, it could be a year before the lawsuit filed by several victims’ families goes to trial.

