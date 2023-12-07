Silver Alert issued for Oxford County man

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an Oxford County man.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Isham, 87, of Albany Township was last seen leaving his home on Vernon Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Isham is described as a white male, 5′3″, 200 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a logo for Beacon Hill Builders on the front and back.

Authorities say he is driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Maine plate 8531UE.

They say Isham suffers from cognitive issues

If you see Isham, contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-5391.

