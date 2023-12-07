Silver Alert issued for Oxford County man

Donald Isham
Donald Isham(Oxford County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an Oxford County man.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Isham, 87, of Albany Township was last seen leaving his home on Vernon Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Isham is described as a white male, 5′3″, 200 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a logo for Beacon Hill Builders on the front and back.

Authorities say he is driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Maine plate 8531UE.

They say Isham suffers from cognitive issues

If you see Isham, contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-5391.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

Washington County Courthouse
Jury selected in trial for 2 accused of killing Perry woman
Laundry Basket
Bangor laundromat donates over 900 pairs of socks to local charities
Rebecca Moores
Robbinston woman pleaded guilty to murder of Pembroke woman
Bangor JROTC holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Bangor JROTC hosts Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony