Robbinston woman pleaded guilty to murder of Pembroke woman

Rebecca Moores
Rebecca Moores(Washington County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Robbinston woman pleaded guilty in a Machias courtroom, Thursday, to the murder of a Pembroke woman.

Rebecca Moores, 43, pleaded guilty to the murder of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.

Moores was arrested in July of 2022 after a months-long investigation into Johnson’s death.

According to court documents, Johnson dealt drugs from her home and Moores was one of her customers and a close friend.

Witnesses allege Moores shot Johnson, then stole her drugs and money.

Moores alleged two other men wanted to kill Johnson for dealing heroin, and forced her to come so they could access Johnson.

Police say Johnson’s blood and bullets were found in Moores’ car and she provided inconsistent statements.

Moores is being sentenced at a later date.

