Patient discharged from hospital exactly six weeks after Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - One and a half months after the deadly events of Oct. 25 in Lewiston, only one patient remains at Central Maine Medical Center.

Medical and administrative staff lined the hallways in front of the exit at CMMC Wednesday afternoon to give a warm sendoff for one of the last remaining patients hurt in the shooting.

“Following complicated surgery and weeks of recovery, the patient was cleared to return home,” hospital spokesperson Jim Cyr said in a statement.

The patient was not identified by officials, but in the six weeks after the shooting that killed 18 people, “our doctors, nurses and other team members have formed a powerful bond with him.”

“The swell of emotion was apparent, as what was intended to be a quiet moment quickly became joyful for all,” Cyr wrote.

“The tragedy of Oct. 25 took an emotional toll on our community, so to see another one of these patients heading home is an enormous morale boost for our team members who have cared for them and all that hold him in their thoughts.”

Officials say the last remaining patient at CMMC hurt in the shooting is in stable condition.

Those in the community who wish to help fund the ongoing care needed by all those hurt in the tragedy can donate to the CMMC Compassionate Care Fund for Trauma Response and Support.

