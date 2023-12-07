One person has died after a camper fire in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Harrington.

Officials were called to a fire on Becky Lane around 7:30 Wednesday night, where they discovered a truck camper on fire with a deceased individual inside.

The deceased is believed to be 40-year-old Carol Curtis, who was living in the camper.

It was not her property but she had permission to be there.

The deceases was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.