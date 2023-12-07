One person has died after a camper fire in Harrington

Fatal fire generic
Fatal fire generic(MGN / Action News 5)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Harrington.

Officials were called to a fire on Becky Lane around 7:30 Wednesday night, where they discovered a truck camper on fire with a deceased individual inside.

The deceased is believed to be 40-year-old Carol Curtis, who was living in the camper.

It was not her property but she had permission to be there.

The deceases was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
The event is set for the Indoor Yard Sale in Brewer on Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m.
Let’s Wrestle competitors to hit the ring for Brewer Athletics fundraiser
The unidentified male was given a warm send off by the staff at CMMC.
Patient discharged from hospital exactly six weeks after Lewiston shooting
So far this year, there have been a total of 51 homicides. In an average year, Maine...
State investigators strained as homicide cases continue surge in recent weeks