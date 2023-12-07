One More Cold Night. Improvement For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One more cold night on the way before conditions will begin to improve. It does look like tonight will not be as cold as the past few nights. Lows will be dropping into the single digits and teens with a few sub-zero spots farther north. Skies will remain mostly clear, and winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

An upper-level ridge will begin to build into the northeast by tomorrow and remains in place for the weekend. This will result in temperatures slowly warming. Friday will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. By Saturday, there will be additional clouds, but temperatures will pop up above seasonable hitting the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be the warmest day as widespread 40s are likely with even some communities that could hit the low 50s. The warmth will continue into Monday as highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for INLAND & COASTAL locations on MONDAY.

An area of low pressure will move into the region starting Sunday afternoon. As the low moves in, our pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will begin to increase. To start, Sunday afternoon will have southerly winds that will gust up to 30 mph. The winds really get cranking overnight and through the first half of Monday. Forecast gusts will be strongest along the coast as SSE winds could gust in excess of 60 mph! Farther inland winds will not be as strong but could still have gusts ranging from 30-50 mph. The farther inland you go the lighter the winds will be. These significant wind gusts will bring the potential for power outages and downed trees.

By Monday afternoon, winds will shift out of the WNW and could still gust up to 35 mph. This directional shift in our winds will also help to bring in colder air Monday afternoon/night.

Rain will begin to move into the region shortly after sunset on Sunday and will spread across the region overnight. With the mild temperatures, this is expected to be rain for ALMOST the entirety of the storm. The heaviest rainfall will be during Monday morning and will taper off during the afternoon. As colder air gets pulled in on the backside of the low, the rain will change into snow for some northern & western communities. Rainfall totals for most will average around 1-2″. For those that do see snow, totals will be just a few inches.

Keep in mind that most drainage spots are covered in snow, and this will help to increase our threat for localized flooding. Fog will also be possible as warm air runs over the cold snowpack. This will likely be Monday night into Tuesday morning. The threat of a FLASH FREEZE will also be possible Monday afternoon/night. Temperatures will drop rapidly in the wake of a cold front and any standing water from the rain or from what has melted will run the potential for freezing. This could make for icy road conditions Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Once the low moves out, temperatures will be returning to more seasonable, mostly in the 30s. Drier and brighter conditions are also expected.

TONIGHT: One more cold night with lows in the single digits & teens for most. Skies will be mostly clear with NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More single digits and teens in the morning. Temperatures improve to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with rain arriving by the evening. A warm day with highs in the 40s & low 50s. Winds will also be increasing.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT. Rain, heaviest in the morning and tapering off later in the day. Highs mostly in the 40s with some low 50s. Strong SSE winds will gust 30-60 mph. Flash freeze possible overnight.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Some snow showers are possible in the north.

