Local YMCA prepares for production of the Wizard of OZ

Old Town, Maine (WABI) -The Old Town Orono YMCA Y-arts program has been preparing to put on a theater production of the wizard of oz

People can look forward to seeing the most iconic scenes from the play with a surprising twist.

Jessica Fuller, The Youth Development Director at YMCA Old Town Orono said ” I think it is a really unique production with a lot of different messages. We tried to take some of the best themes of the Wizard of Oz and really expand on them.” -

The group hopes the play brings forth many emotions.

" They’re going to really smile and enjoy and just laugh the entire time” Fuller says.

Emma, a cast member added ” my favorite part is when Dorothy sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’. It sounds just so calming and makes my anxiety disappears.”

This is their 3rd production and they hope to continue to grow.

Fuller emphasises the importance “we get to reach children of all different abilities with lots of different strengths that we get to do different things. Rather than just doing like sports or some of the more traditional things you really get to reach a whole different group of kids”

The show is at 6pm December 8th, and 2p.m December 9th and 10th at the Old Town Orono YMCA.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for students and seniors, proceeds go to support the program.

