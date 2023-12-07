Let’s Wrestle competitors to hit the ring for Brewer Athletics fundraiser

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Let’s Wrestle will host their final event of 2023, and it’s all for a good cause.

Competitors will hit the ring at the Indoor Yard Sale at 80 Rudman Road in Brewer.

One of the headline acts for the weekend, Dunky ‘Boy’ Bandit, was a guest during our TV 5 News on Thursday.

“You are going to see some hard-hitting match-ups on Saturday. We have a few tag team matches lined up so it’s going to be exciting,” said Bandit.

Ethan Scott will be making his debut as ring announcer on Saturday. He’s hoping they will be able raise a good sum for the Brewer athletes.

“Let’s Wrestle, we like to help out the Bangor/Brewer community because they always come in numbers to support us. So we are inviting everyone to come out and have a good time. It will be a family-friendly event and there will be some really good matches,” Scott said.

Tickets are available at the door or online at limitlesswrestling.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
Human remains discovered in Ellsworth identified

Latest News

The unidentified male was given a warm send off by the staff at CMMC.
Patient discharged from hospital exactly six weeks after Lewiston shooting
So far this year, there have been a total of 51 homicides. In an average year, Maine...
State investigators strained as homicide cases continue surge in recent weeks
St. Joseph Hospital holds “Lights of Remembrance” ceremony
St. Joseph Hospital holds “Lights of Remembrance” ceremony
Christmas is for Kids
Sponsor a child through Penquis’s Christmas is for Kids program