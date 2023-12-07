Let’s Wrestle competitors to hit the ring for Brewer Athletics fundraiser

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Let’s Wrestle will host their final event of 2023, and it’s all for a good cause.

Competitors will hit the ring at the Indoor Yard Sale at 80 Rudman Road in Brewer.

One of the headline acts for the weekend, Dunky ‘Boy’ Bandit, was a guest during our TV 5 News on Thursday.

“You are going to see some hard-hitting match-ups on Saturday. We have a few tag team matches lined up so it’s going to be exciting,” said Bandit.

Ethan Scott will be making his debut as ring announcer on Saturday. He’s hoping they will be able raise a good sum for the Brewer athletes.

“Let’s Wrestle, we like to help out the Bangor/Brewer community because they always come in numbers to support us. So we are inviting everyone to come out and have a good time. It will be a family-friendly event and there will be some really good matches,” Scott said.

Tickets are available at the door or online at limitlesswrestling.com.

