Jury selected in trial for 2 accused of killing Perry woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It took several days, but a jury has been selected for the trial of two people accused of killing a Perry woman last year.

Donnell Dana, 39, and Kailie Brackett, 38, are charged with the murder of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune.

Neptune was found dead in her apartment by her brother.

According to the court documents, Neptune was stabbed almost 500 times.

Jury selection began Tuesday and was completed Thursday morning.

Opening statements were set to begin Thursday afternoon, but due to new developments in the case that were not disclosed, opening statements are now set to begin Friday morning.

