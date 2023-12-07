Home fully engulfed in flames in Perry

Home fire in Perry
Home fire in Perry(Perry Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PERRY, Maine (WABI) - A home was engulfed in flames within minutes on the Shore Rd in Perry.

According to Perry Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the home around 830.

The homeowner was able to get out safely and call 911.

The fire spread from the back of the home to the front and the house was fully engulfed within three minutes.

A cause was not disclosed.

