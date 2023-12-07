Ellsworth boys basketball returns to challenge for state championship

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagles have been so close the last few years to winning the program’s third Class B State Boys Basketball Championship.

The Eagles made a Class B North Championship appearance last season (WABI)

“I mean, a couple of us have been in that situation two years in a row now. We came up short in the state final two years ago. We came up short in the Northern Maine final last year, so it definitely fuels the fire. We’re ready to do whatever it takes to get back to where we were, and make sure we succeed this time,” said Miles Palmer, senior guard.

Their return to the court has been off to a strong start.

“We’re actually looking really good. We’re 4-0 in preseason with some tough wins. We closed out some good games. The biggest thing is we’ve all been weightlifting. We’ve been practicing, so the team’s looking good,” said Chance Mercier, senior forward/guard.

A big key this year figures to be the Eagles’ depth.

“Depth-wise, we have 15 players that can play. We put our last five on the bench, they could be a top five or six team in Class B North. We’re just waiting for that time to come for everybody to step up and be that guy,” said Kaleb Conners, senior forward.

The captains are ready to go out on top.

“It would be pretty huge for us to be able to go and finish what we started a couple years ago,” said Palmer.

“Me, Chance, and Miles have been thinking about it since like second grade when we’ve been playing together,” said Conners.

“It would feel amazing for the community, first of all, and second, our head coach, Peter Austin. Ever since me, Miles, and Kaleb got to high school, our dream was to win a state championship together. We’re going to try one last year to do it,” said Mercier.

Time will tell if another Gold Ball is headed back to Ellsworth.

The Eagles have won Class B North three times since their 1964 and 1966 state titles.

Their regional championships came in 1988, 2016, and 2022.

Ellsworth opens the season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Bucksport.

They’ll have a chance at revenge against Orono at home this coming Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Red Riots defeated the Eagles for the North title before winning last year’s Class B State Championship.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.