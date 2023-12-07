DHHS Commissioner addresses legislative committee on child welfare system issues

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew went before the legislature’s Government Oversight Committee today.

She was joined by acting Office of Child and Family Services Director Bobbi Johnson to provide testimony regarding the child welfare system.

Lambrew told the committee she mourns the loss of the children who have died at the hands of their caregivers.

She acknowledged that performance on some key child welfare metrics has worsened while staff vacancy rates have increased.

She says she is troubled that some caseworkers feel unsupported and will work toward positive changes.

While Lambrew says they are looking for a new OCFS director to restore faith in the department, lawmakers expressed concerns, sayng a new director is not a magic pill.

They questioned Lambrew on how she thinks things got to this point in the department.

“In terms of the vacancy rates, we are looking at all options because at the end of the day, there’s a pattern, which is when there’s high vacancies, there’s high workload. There’s increased strain on those caseworkers, there’s strain on the system. Those workers then had to leave, and you’ll see that in the exit interviews that we’ve provided you today,” Lambrew said.

One lawmaker also raised the question of whether OCFS should be split from Maine DHHS, which the agency has previously opposed.

Lambrew said they’re willing to reconsider that position with an in-depth analysis that looks at all the prospects of a new department.

