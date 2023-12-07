Canaan man facing several charges after incident in Holden

Noah Weeks
Noah Weeks(Penobscot County Sheriffs Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man is facing many charges after an incident in Holden Tuesday night.

According to Holden Police, an officer tried to pull a vehicle over that had illegally attached plates.

They say this is also the man who stole three cars and led police on a chase and search last month.

Police say the driver, Noah Weeks, 39, drove to a dead end road and fled into the woods.

Despite an extensive search, Weeks could not be found.

The next day, police were called to Viking Lumber for a man experiencing hypothermia.

Police identified the man as Weeks.

Weeks was treated at a hospital then taken to jail.

He’s facing several charges including felony theft, refusing to submit to arrest, and attaching false plates.

Police say on Oct. 17 he led police on a chase and crashed a car into a utility pole on route nine.

We spoke to a man who says he stole his car from him and threw him to the ground after the crash.

Weeks is facing multiple robbery and theft charges as well as eluding an officer, driving to endanger and more.

Weeks is being held at Penobscot County Jail on 75,000 dollars bail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

